Take a look at these bank holiday weekend attractions in Derbyshire Dinosaurs, fairies, medieval knights and festivals galore make Derbyshire the place to be this bank holiday weekend. There's plenty to keep everyone entertained....just check out our guide. 1. Dinosaurs return! Roarsome fun with Tricksy the Dinosaur, a 6ft animatronic creature, which visits Matlock Farm Park on Monday, and Blue the velociraptor who is at Brunswood Farm, Spondon, on Saturday and Sunday. 2. Fairy magic Fairies will be fluttering around the Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as part of the Enchanted Woodland Weekend. 3. Food feast The Great British Food Festival is at Hardwick Hall with 100 artisan producers, chef demos and live music taking over the grounds on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 4. Medieval legends Watch the knights in live combat , enrol in the training with Sir Cuss and watch falconry displays at Bolsover Castle on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.