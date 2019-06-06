Take That's final show of Greatest Hits tour will be screened live in Derbyshire cinemas

Take That are bringing their spectacular 2019 Greatest Hits tour to cinemas across the country for one night only this week.

Broadcast live from their last concert of the tour at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff you’ll be a part of the action as Gary, Mark and Howard journey through Take That’s incredible music history.

Fans will love this big screen singalong on Saturday, June 8, as Take That perform their biggest hits from the last three decades and new tracks from their latest album Odyssey.

Take That Greatest Hits Live screens at Cineworld Chesterfield, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, The Ritz, Belper, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, George Hotel, Tideswell, Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby, Odeon, Derby and Showcase Derby Foresters Park.

For further information, go to https://takethatcom/livecinema.

