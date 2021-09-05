Take your little superhero to Gulliver’s Kingdom for day of fun
Superhero themed activities and entertainment is on offer at Gulliver’s Kingdom, Matlock Bath, on the last weekend before children go back to school.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:38 am
Superhero Skills, Superhero Olympics, shows and entertainment will run today (Sunday, September 5) from 10.30am until 5pm.
Children are invited to dress up as their favourite superhero and take part in fancy dress competitions.
Hannah Marsden, resort manager, said: “This is a great way for families to finish the summer holidays with a fabulous day out at Gulliver’s Kingdom.”
To book tickets go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk