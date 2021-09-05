Take your little superhero to Gulliver’s Kingdom for day of fun

Superhero Skills, Superhero Olympics, shows and entertainment will run today (Sunday, September 5) from 10.30am until 5pm.

Children are invited to dress up as their favourite superhero and take part in fancy dress competitions.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager, said: “This is a great way for families to finish the summer holidays with a fabulous day out at Gulliver’s Kingdom.”

Join in the superhero fun at Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath.