The Amazons launch new album with live performances at Sheffield and Nottingham record stores

Rock band The Amazons will launch their new album by performing live at record stores in Sheffield and Nottingham.

They release Future Dust on May 24 which they will plug that day at Bear Tree Records in Sheffield where fans will be able to hear tracks played live and have copies of the album signed by the band.

The Amazons will visit Rough Trade record store in Nottingham on May 29.

Their new single, Doubt It, is a hip swaggering, scorcher of a song about a romantic encounter that encapsulates the musical journey which The Amazons have been on over the past two years. Lead singer Matthew Thomson said: “Doubt It is about being on the edge of making a potentially stupid decision due to lust-induced blindness. It addresses the lingering doubts, the residue of morals and succumbing to the temptations.”