WIN! Family ticket to Chatsworth's festive spectacular

Visitors to Chatsworth can enter a world of adventure where this year’s festive spectacular echoes the global trips of the Cavendish family.

We are giving away a family ticket, which will enable two adults and three children, free entry to look around the stately home where the sumptuous rooms have been enhanced to reflect the In A Land Far, Far Away theme.

Experience atmospheric lights, rich colours and the evocative sounds and sights of countries thousands of miles from Derbyshire.

The grand rooms of the house are dressed in homage to lands traversed by generations of the family. You can follow in their footsteps led by famous explorers from fiction and life, Phileas Fogg and Amelia Earhart. Your guides will be sharing stories of adventure and derring do from all over the world, while a special children’s trail will add to the fun for families.

The Chapel, inspired by a baroque Portuguese church, includes a classic Nativity scene complete with floating candles, mirrors and stained glass.

Blossom trees, Chinese lanterns and a 10-metre spiralling Chinese dragon bring a flavour of Eastern Asia, while Russian dolls and rustic stars dress the gigantic fir tree in the Painted Hall.

Morocco, India, Holland, Italy, China, Japan, Portugal and America all feature in what is one of the most ambitious Christmas seasons staged by Chatsworth, famous for its festive displays.

Venetian masks, pagodas, origami decorations, frosted ferns and Indian fabrics are just some of the props used to stage a rich, eclectic experience on a journey around the world.

In A Land Far, Far Away is open until January 5. For tickets or further information, go to www.chatsworth.org .

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, tell us the name of the capital city in Italy. Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking chatsworth in the subject box, to: gay.bolton@derbyshiretimes.co.uk. You must confirm on your entry that you are happy for us to share your details with the competition promoter who is providing the prize.

