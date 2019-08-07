Youngsters and furry friends enjoy Erewash Museum teddy bears' picnic

The museum is hosting a series of themed weeks throughout the summer with activities running alongside its popular beach play area.

August 8–9 is dedicated to toys and games, with visitors able to enjoy a model railway exhibition and create their own finger puppets and board games to take home.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “It’s another fabulous week at Erewash Museum to try your hand at new activities and crafts.

“There really is something to suit all tastes this summer at the museum, and the exquisite model railways will appeal to every age.”

For August 12–16, there is a pirate theme, with treasure hunts and seaworthy arts and crafts.

Coun Wallis said: “We like to keep things ship-shape at our award winning museum and it certainly will be all hands on deck as we keep families entertained.”

The beach in the museum gardens is open every day, 10am to 3pm, until Saturday, August 31, complete with deck chairs,ice cream, and refreshments available from the Old Stables Tearoom.

For the latest updates, see fb.com/erewashmuseum.

Elliott Gregory, three, was having fun in the craft tent.

Twins Alfie and Archie, aged five.

Gracie-Mae Haslam, three.

Maisie Kirkland, four and Gracie-Mae Haslam, three.

