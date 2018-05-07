Titanic the Musical re-enacts tragic voyage

One of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th century in which 1517 men, women and children lost their lives is recorded in a show which is touring the country for the first time.

Titanic the Musical is based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s stunning musical focuses on their hopes and aspirations. Unaware of the fate that awaits them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the newly-enfranchised Second Class dream of achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous, and the millionaire barons of the First Class dream of their mastery lasting forever.

Maury Yeston said: “The idea that a troupe of actors will tour this show in the UK, birthplace of the ship, where the workers of Belfast, the cabin boys and maids and stewards from Liverpool, the officers and crew, the stokers and stevedores from the Midlands all created a miraculous floating city, means more to me than I can say. I am touched that, musically, Titanic will finally be coming home, sung by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of its builders – touched, and forever grateful.”

Titanic The Musical runs at Sheffield Lyceum from May 21 and 26 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from July 2 to 7.

To book tickets for Sheffield, call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

For Nottingham tickets, call 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk