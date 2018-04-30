Twins milk the laughs in comedy musical Crooners

Twin brothers Jon and Chris Hibbard are bringing their comedy musical Crooners to Derbyshire.

This high energy production - which includes ex-professional footballer Jim Whitley (Manchester City) - will be performed at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on May 4.

Crooners has been wowing audiences with its splendiferous injection of British humour, superb stand-up and big band swing numbers played live by nine musicians.

The storyline revolves around three very British gentlemen who exhume the characteristics of a crooner; suave, self-assured, stylish, as they defend the role of a crooner in our modern world. This modern world does not always seem the place for men of style and vigour. Men with a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm. Men who own tap shoes!

Crooners is a new musical which pays homage to the great crooners of all time.

Tickets £22.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk