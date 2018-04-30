Twins milk the laughs in comedy musical Crooners

Crooners. Photo by Jonathan Chamberlain.
Crooners. Photo by Jonathan Chamberlain.

Twin brothers Jon and Chris Hibbard are bringing their comedy musical Crooners to Derbyshire.

This high energy production - which includes ex-professional footballer Jim Whitley (Manchester City) - will be performed at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on May 4.

Crooners has been wowing audiences with its splendiferous injection of British humour, superb stand-up and big band swing numbers played live by nine musicians.

The storyline revolves around three very British gentlemen who exhume the characteristics of a crooner; suave, self-assured, stylish, as they defend the role of a crooner in our modern world. This modern world does not always seem the place for men of style and vigour. Men with a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm. Men who own tap shoes!

Crooners is a new musical which pays homage to the great crooners of all time.

Tickets £22.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk