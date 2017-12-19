VIDEO: Russian State Ballet of Siberia airs Cinderella, The Snow Maiden, The Nutcracker

Three of the world’s most popular ballets will be presented in Derbyshire.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia bring the creations to Buxton Opera House early next month. Cinderella, the rags to riches story where dreams can come true, will be danced to Prokofiev’s magical score on January 4 at 7.30pm.

Seasonal sparkler The Snow Maiden is based on a traditional folk-tale set in the wintry landscape of rural Russia. Catch the performance on January 5 at 7.30pm.

The Nutcracker is the most famous of all fantasy ballets. As midnight strikes, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker and his army and there’s a journey through the Land of Snow. Performances are on January 6 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The performances form part of the ballet company’s 16th tour of the UK. For the 2018 season, the company will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop

with magical special effects.

Tickets are priced from £24.50 (adult), £12.35 (child). To book, call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk