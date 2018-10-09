VIDEO: Say You’ll Be There at Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show

Spice up your life with the UK’s biggest touring production inspired by the ultimate girl power group.

Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show is packed full of all the hits and is heading for Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 13.

The show is family friendly with many of the younger audience being introduced to these iconic songs for the first time.

Representing the production, vocal coach Emily Clark said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour. We’re creating the ultimate girls night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?!”

The hits just keep coming in this show with songs including Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are? and new arrangements of the girls’ solo singles - from I Turn To You (Mel ‘Sporty’ C) to the show-stopping It’s Raining Men (Geri ‘Ginger’ Halliwell).

So if you like a bit of Spice then Zig-A-Zig-Ah down to the Winding Wheel and pick up tickets to the 90s event of the year!

Tickets £25.70. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldhteatres.co.uk