Wham! hit songs Freedom and I’m Your Man on playlist of tribute show

Can it really be 37 years since George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed one of the most enduring pop groups of the 80s?

In four short years WHAM! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top ten hits.

They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to ever tour in China. Their impact and influence on the 80s era and music today really cannot be over-emphasised.

The Best of WHAM! Show, which comes to Buxton Opera House on September 23, includes all those hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

This new concert show stars Ben Evans, performing as George Michael. Ben started his career at the age of eight which included performing the roles of both Oliver and Artful Dodger in Oliver! and Gavroche in Les Miserables,

His career has continued with appearances in a host of TV programmes including lead roles in Casualty, Teachers, Waking The Dead and most notably, creating the role of ‘Charlie Jenkins’ in BBC Wales hit comedy ‘High Hopes’ which he starred in for six seasons and further West End performances that include Mamma Mia! as well as the role of ‘Sam Wise Gamgee’ in The Lord Of The Rings.

With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, The Best of WHAM! is an authentic musical journey that truly recaptures the full WHAM! experience. This non-stop 80s party will get audiences singing and dancing to all the greatest hits including ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’, ‘Freedom’ and ‘I’m your Man’.

Tickets £24.50. To book, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk