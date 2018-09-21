World-class dance troupe Flawless are back to Chase The Dream

Two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless are back in the UK having wowed audiences around the globe.

The stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 & 2 present Chase The Dream - The Reboot at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 2 and Sheffield City Hall on October 4.

This high-energy, acrobat-fused, feelgood, family show follows the jouney of ten big dreamers seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship.

The passengers soon realise that with every dream comes a dark reality, ultimately turning their dream into nightmares. The team must battle their way back to reality to complete the journey home or risk their minds being forever lost and trapped in the Realm of Dreams.

Flawless came to the fore on televison’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

To book tickets for the Nottingham performance, go to https://www.trch.co.uk or for Sheffield, go to https://sheffieldcityhall.sivtickets.com/Online/default.asp

