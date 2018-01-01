Ilkeston Advertiser

Severn Trent battles to fix burst pipes in the aftermath of the severe weather

News
Derbyshire fire service.

Fire crews battled a blazing car

News
Derbyshire is still under a Met Office ice warning.

Warnings of ice despite rising temperatures as Beast from the East proves stubborn

News
Light sleet showers
4c
1c

Misty day for Derbyshire as the Beast looks to be in its death throes

News

Emergency crew fought a car fire after crash with a BT pole

News

Firefighters made a flooded property safe after its suffered a possible leak

News

National Rail announces further difficulties at Grindleford’s Totley Tunnel with hanging wires

News
Police.

Teenage learner-driver is fined after taking his brother’s car without permission

News
The historic Totley Tunnel at Grindleford.

Rail passengers face disruption after historic Peak District tunnel has had to be closed

News

Sport More Sport >>

What's On More What's On >>

Sparkling classics in next Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Music
Phil Beer. Photo by Rex Preston.

Phil Beer cheer for fans in Chesterfield

Music

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Sparkling classics in next Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Music

Bumper line-up of bands for this year’s Indietracks festival

Music

Trending Now More Trending Now >>