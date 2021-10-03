Cinemas in Chesterfield, Belper and Derby will be screening Cliff Richard - The Great 80 show live from the Royal Albert Hall on October 27, 2021.

He performs at Sheffield City Hall on October 7 and a sell-out concert at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on October 29, 2021.

But it you can’t get to either, fear not! You can see Cliff’s concert on the cinema screens in Derbyshire when the show is beamed live via satellite from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The concert on October 27, one of four sell-out shows at the prestigious venue, will be shown that night at Chesterfield Cineworld, The Ritz in Belper, Odeon Derby and Derby Quad, starting at 7.45. Derby Quad is putting on an additional screening of Cliff Richard – The Great 80 Tour on Sunday, October 31, at 2.30pm.

After more than a year away from the stage, Cliff will celebrate the return of live music by performing a selection of his greatest hits. The event will also feature exclusive footage of Sir Cliff, recorded especially for cinema audiences.

The Great 80 Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 to coincide with Sir Cliff’s 80th birthday. He will now celebrate a year later, inviting cinema audiences to mark this very special milestone with him.

Speaking about the cinema event, Cliff said: “I am delighted that CinemaLive are once again partnering with us to show The Great 80 Tour in cinemas worldwide. This tour was sadly postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and was due to be my 80th birthday celebration with my fans. To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve- wracking, but hugely exciting!”

With more than 100 albums under his belt, Sir Cliff Richard is undoubtably a musical icon, being the only British pop artist to have number one hits in every decade from the 195os to the end of the 20th Century. From rock tracks like Devil Woman to ballads like Miss You Nights - not to mention the UK’s best-loved Christmas songs - his music has been a constant for generations of people.