Hit podcast team No Such Thing As A Fish tour live show to Chesterfield

Entitled Nerd Immunity, the show will be presented by four researchers behind BBC2’s QI at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on November 5, 2021.

The evening will feature a live recording of a podcast episode plus a first half stuffed to the gills with facts and comedy.

The NSTAAF team said: “We’re so glad to be not only getting out of the house but going all over the country, spreading the word of unbelievable facts wherever we go.”

Since NSTAAF began in 2014, it has racked up over 300 million downloads, toured the world, and spawned three bestselling books, two BBC TV series and one exclusive-to-vinyl recording.

The show by Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Andy Hunter Murray and Anna Ptasynski is routinely in the top 10 podcast charts on iTunes and is downloaded a million times each week.

Praise for their efforts has rolled in from celebrities. Stephen Fry said: “The fact that there is such a thing as No Such Thing As A Fish is the best fact I know.” Richard Osman said: “No podcast makes me laugh as consistently as No Such Thing As A Fish. Clever, stupid, strongly recommended.”

This March the team raised over £175,000 for Comic Relief with a 20-hour marathon podcast featuring 35 guests, from British stars like Michael Palin and Carey Mulligan to international legends including Tim Minchin and Hannah Gadsby.

Suitable for viewers aged 12 years upwards, Nerd Immunity will start at 8pm.