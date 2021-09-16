Kindness of strangers is highlighted in refugee migration play touring to Derbyshire

Phosphorous Theatre will present All The Beds I Have Slept In at Derby Theatre on September 23, 2021. Photo by Harry Borden.

All The Beds I Have Slept In, which will be staged at Derby Theatre on September 23, 2021, will be performed by actors with lived experience of forced migration. The play explores the generosity and care encountered after leaving their homelands to seek asylum.

From a flat in London to the exercise yard of a Greek detention centre, beds anchor the company to the various points of the journey. Supposed spaces of safety become transient; shelters are taken away without notice and the route from one place to the next is fraught with obstacles.

Suitable for viewers aged 12+, All The Beds I Have Slept In starts at 7.30pm.