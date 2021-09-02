Telly's Hospital People star Ivan Brackenbury headlines new live comedy night in Derbyshire

Bolsover Comedy Nights, which launches at the town’s Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 4, 2021, is the brainchild of 31-year-old schoolteacher Kieron Payne, who grew up in Arkwright/Bolsover and sits on Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council.Kieron, who lives in Chesterfield, said that he was fortunate to be able to continue earning money during the pandemic and wanted to give something back. He said: “I think these nights are giving something for people to do and hopefully help bring some morale back to their lives, as they may have struggled in having had limited opportunities to go out in the past 18 months.”The local shopkeepers and pubs have had a torrid time and if this encourages people to get back out and boost the local economy, then I hope what I've begun helps in contributing towards that.”Kieron has put together a great line-up for the launch show including inept DJ Ivan Brackenbury from TV’s Hospital People (pictured), Christian Reilly, Stevie Gray, Lovell Smith and Doug Carter.Bolsover Comedy Nights will run every couple of months, with October 30 scheduled for the follow-up show. Kieron said: "After we've assessed those two nights we'll look to planning more regularly in the new year."We will be bringing TV credited comedians to the town, that are well known on the circuit. I also want to blend this with local comedians and allow them to share the stage with some top acts.”“We will also run some events where proceeds will go into local projects and charities.“There is a fantastic venue in the Assembly Rooms for this kind of event.”