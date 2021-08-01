The X Factor finalist Brenda Edwards stars in Hairspray to reopen Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Brenda Edwards (Chicago, We Will Rock You, The X Factor) stars as record producer Motormouth Maybelle in a show featuring songs such as Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore.

Hairspray, which runs at the Lyceum from August 16 to 21, 2021, is set in the Sixties when Tracy, a big girl with a big heart, dreams about dancing her way onto national TV and into the affections of a teen idol. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore.