Surge in Derbyshire covid cases after kids return to school

Covid-19 cases across Derbyshire had been falling throughout the county’s districts and boroughs, but there has now been a 20 per cent spike in infections with nearly 700 new cases.

This comes as students and pupils return to schools across Derby and Derbyshire, without measures in place to curb the spread of infections, including social distancing and face masks.

Aside from this recent spike, cases had been gradually falling in every Derbyshire district.

In the week to September 16, infections across Derbyshire had fallen to under 3,160 cases, however, this has now increased to more than 3,840 as of the week to September 21.

This time last year, there were 345 cases in the same week. The current level is more than 11 times that figure.

The number of Covid-19 patients at the Royal Derby Hospital, Queen’s Hospital in Burton and Chesterfield Royal Hospital combined now stands at 62.

While this remains lower than in previous waves, and when community infections were at a similar level, this retains pressure on our health system as it continues to wade through a waiting list backlog.

There are currently 32 Covid-19 patients at Royal Derby Hospital, five of which are in the intensive care unit. There are 11 patients with the virus at Queen’s, two of which are in the ICU.At Chesterfield Royal Hospital there are 19 patients in with a positive diagnosis of Covid, 4 of whom are in critical care.

The key message from hospital and public health officials across Derbyshire and Derby remains the same, get vaccinated against Covid-19 and choose wisely when considering where you go for health services.

To this end, 91 per cent of all adults in Derbyshire have received one vaccine dose, while 86.77 per cent have received both jab doses.

This comes as Covid booster jabs begin to be administered to health and social care staff from throughout the county and city and children aged 12-15 begin receiving their jabs in school halls across Derbyshire.

North East Derbyshire is the district which has vaccinated the most of its adult population at 93.17 per cent, while Derby has vaccinated the least (87.85 per cent), though this is higher than many other cities, including its East Midlands neighbours.

The Derbyshire Dales is the district which has fully vaccinated the largest proportion of its adult population (91.06 per cent), while Derby has fully vaccinated the smallest proportion (82.34 per cent), though this is also higher than most other cities.

A spokesperson from Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Covid-19 remains a risk to health and we continue to treat a number of patients with the virus.

“It is extremely important that anyone entering our hospital follows the safety guidelines we have in place, which includes wearing a face covering, sanitising hands and socially distancing.

“We also ask that you respect all of our staff, who are doing an incredible job under challenging circumstances.

“You can also help by accessing the most appropriate NHS service for your health needs.