The property is in Duffield.

Check out this stunning home which is yours for £2.45 million

This fantastic country pad in Duffield has an orangery, roof terrace, beautiful gardens and views and six bedrooms.

Look at these pictures and get more details on Zoopla.

A lovely room to welcome you to the house.

A lovely room to welcome you to the house.
Hit the right note in this room.

Hit the right note in this room.
Smart kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar.

Smart kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar.
Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together.

Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together.
