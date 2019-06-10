Check out this stunning home which is yours for £2.45 million

4. #Mon Jun 10 11:46:18 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=Zoopla''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Kitchen dining area''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together.''[IPTC]Headline=Kitchen dining area

Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together.

Zoopla

other