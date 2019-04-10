Go walkies with your dog at these top ten places in Derbyshire Derbyshire is one of the best places in the country to walk your dog with its beautiful National Park, peaceful canal towpaths and picturesque country parks. But make sure you protect your dog and be on guard against venomous snakes while out walking in the Peak District. 1. Chatsworth Henry the Goldendoodle loves living at Chatsworth where dogs on leads are welcome in the grounds. Chatsworth has been named by Dog Friendly Cottages as one of the top ten places in England to walk your pet. other Buy a Photo 2. Cromford Canal Older dogs and their owners will find the flat towpath of Cromforth Canal is perfect for a gentle stroll. other Buy a Photo 3. Goyt Valley If variety is the spice of your walk, head for Goyt Valley where there are reservoirs, moorland, woods and gritstone edges. Stock image. Pixabay other Buy a Photo 4. Monsal Trail A haven for walkers and their canine chums, this traffic-free, eight-mile route running from Blackwell Mill in Chee Dale to Coombs Road in Bakewell, cuts through spectacular limestone dales. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3