Chatsworth in top ten most popular picnic spots in UK

libby_alice, pictured with her friends Jade and Jemma. posted this picture of their afternoon at Chatsworth.

The grounds of the Duke and Duchess’s stately home is a magnet for people wanting to eat al fresco, according to research for National Picnic Week.

Researchers based the nation’s most popular picnic locations on the number of Instagram posts they attracted, with Chatsworth pulling in 107,000.

Brighton Beach topped the list with 834,000 posts in the study carried out by meal box delivery company HelloFresh.

ahpocketrocket posted this Instagram photo of her picnic with judihurst at Chatsworth.

National Picnic Week, which is running until June 27, has spiked 250% in searches over the last seven days while ‘picnic hampers’, ‘picnic bench hires’ and ‘picnic basket’ have all spiked more than 100% during the same period.