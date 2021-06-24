Chatsworth in top ten most popular picnic spots in UK
Chatsworth is the seventh most popular spot for picnics among 22 locations in the country.
The grounds of the Duke and Duchess’s stately home is a magnet for people wanting to eat al fresco, according to research for National Picnic Week.
Researchers based the nation’s most popular picnic locations on the number of Instagram posts they attracted, with Chatsworth pulling in 107,000.
Brighton Beach topped the list with 834,000 posts in the study carried out by meal box delivery company HelloFresh.
National Picnic Week, which is running until June 27, has spiked 250% in searches over the last seven days while ‘picnic hampers’, ‘picnic bench hires’ and ‘picnic basket’ have all spiked more than 100% during the same period.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions