Burrs Manor is in a top spot for walking and cycling getaways. The site is three miles from the start of the Monsal Trail, where guests can hire bikes or explore the former railway line on foot or horseback, and less than 10 minutes’ drive from the starting points of the High Peak Trail and the Tissington Trail. Stay active on-site with a game of footgolf (book in advance) or just idle around in the peace and quiet of the countryside. To book go to www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/burrs_farm/

Check out these 10 camping sites in Derbyshire - perfect for a summer staycation

Camping is cheap and great fun for families looking to escape their houses for a summer break outdoors.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:58 pm

Derbyshire has some of the most beautiful countryside in England and there are plenty of well-run sites in beauty spots to pitch your tent or caravan.

So if a summer staycation is on the cards check out these great places where you can reconnect with nature and sleep under the stars.

1. Beltonville Farm, MIllers Dale, near Buxton

This back to basics campsite offers grass pitches for tents and campervans, as well as a two-bedroom bunkhouse in Millers Dale. Facilities include a farm shop, fire pit hire, toilet block, showers and drying room. Cycle hire and cycling routes, golf and indoor pool and several pubs are within a three-mile radius. To book go to https://www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/beltonville_farm/

Photo: pitchup.com

2. Upper Booth Farm campsite, Edale

This is the National Trust's first campsite in the Peak District and offers 40 tent pitches, five campervan pitches and a camping barn which sleeps ten people. There's a small shop onsite which sells everything that adventurous campers need from maps and compasses to insect repellent and suncream. To book go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/upper-booth-farm-campsite

Photo: National Trust

3. Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Longnor, near Buxton

So not everyone has children or you may want to escape them for a couple of days, either way this is the place to do it. This tranquil adult-only, pet friendly park provides accommodation ranging from holiday homes to pods and there's touring caravan and camping pitches. A French-style boules court, nine-hole putting green and badminton court keep visitors entertained when they're exploring the beautiful countryside. For more details go to https://www.hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/longnor-wood-holiday-park-lonw/

Photo: Longnor Wood Holiday Park

4. Dale Farm Rural Campsite, Great Longstone

Set on a hillside with views over the surrounding Peak District countryside, the site has been terraced to form individual level pitches divided by wild flower borders. Dale Farm has 30 pitches for family size tents, motorhomes , campervans and small caravans. The site also has three fully furnished luxury bell tents for hire and an on-site shop where you can buy meat from the farm, hire recycled farm fire pits and grills or purchase logs and charcoal. Call 01629 640285.

Photo: Dale Farm

