Check out these 10 camping sites in Derbyshire - perfect for a summer staycation

3. Longnor Wood Holiday Park, Longnor, near Buxton

So not everyone has children or you may want to escape them for a couple of days, either way this is the place to do it. This tranquil adult-only, pet friendly park provides accommodation ranging from holiday homes to pods and there's touring caravan and camping pitches. A French-style boules court, nine-hole putting green and badminton court keep visitors entertained when they're exploring the beautiful countryside. For more details go to https://www.hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/longnor-wood-holiday-park-lonw/

Photo: Longnor Wood Holiday Park