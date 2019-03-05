12 stunning places to enjoy a spring walk in Derbyshire
Spring is in the air and with such beauty right on our doorstep, it's time to head out into nature.
Whether it's a challenging hike in the Peak District or just a lazy Sunday pub crawl with a view, our list explores the most beautiful walks our county has to offer.
1. Stanton Moor
The moor blooms with purple heather in the spring and makes for a magical walk. Also visit the Nine Ladies stone circle.
2. Elvaston Castle
Steeped in history, the gothic country park estate offers a great family day out and an abundance of wildlife.
3. Mam Tor
A gradual ascent will take you to the top of Mam Tor at 517m above sea level. One of the Peak District's most iconic views, over Edale and Hope Valley.
4. Robin Wood
Bluebells flourish in this magical wood in the spring. Woodpeckers, tree-creepers and buzzards are among the bird species which can be spotted here.
