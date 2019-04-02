20 words and phrases you will only understand if you come from Derbyshire

Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Derbyshire dialect - so feel free to share more local lingo on our Facebook page.

"Ay-up me duck!" A common greeting around these parts, in which 'ay-up' means 'hello' and 'duck' is a term of endearment.

"Aah do?" This greeting is a Derbyshire resident's way of saying "how do you do?"

"It's ollin it dahn" A term used when it is raining heavily.

"Owd yer osses" Meaning 'hold your horses'. Or 'wait a moment'.

