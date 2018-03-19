A drug-user has been given help by a court to beat her addiction

A drug-user who stole goods from a supermarket has been placed on a drug rehabilitation programme to help her beat her addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Natasha Lal, 29, of Sales Avenue, New Tupton, Chesterfield, stole wine, steaks and dog food from a Co-op store, at North Wingfield, in Chesterfield, to sell on to buy heroin.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper told a previous court hearing that Lal took selected goods and left without paying.

He added that she said she was on drugs and was ‘rattling’ and she was desperate and stole the goods to get money.

Lal pleaded guilty to stealing the goods from the Co-op after the theft on February 6.

She also admitted failing to surrender to custody from February 28 after she had been released on bail.

Defence solicitor John Wilford also told a previous hearing that Lal has had a crack-cocaine habit to help her cope with a personal trauma and she has also used heroin.

However, Lal had missed a methadone prescription, which is a heroin substitute, and she had begun “rattling”, according to Mr Wilford, so she stole the steaks for someone else so she could get heroin.

Mr Wilford said she has been to her GP and wants to get back on a methadone programme and she had been provided sedatives which was why she missed her court date because she overslept.

District Judge Andrew Davison stated during the previous hearing that he wanted to find a suitable punishment but was also interested in addressing Lal’s underlying problems.

Lal was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was ordered to pay £25 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.