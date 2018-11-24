Abusive East Midlands Airport passenger sentenced to six months in prison

A disruptive Jet 2 passenger who confronted and abused other customers, and even kicked the seat of a child, was jailed to six months in prison.

Kiran Jagdev, of Leicester, displayed "unacceptable behaviour" on the flight from Tenerife to East Midlands Airport in January this year.

Jet 2 has said despite the intervention of an off-duty police officer and crew the low-cost airline were left calling for police assistance upon arrival.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, November 22.

Ms Jagdev was sentenced to six months in prison, with Judge Philip Head saying: “This demands a deterrent sentence so people who travel by air and get drunk will know there are consequences.”

Phil Ward, Managing Director at Jet2.com said: “It is very clear that drinking to excess, including the illicit consumption of duty free alcohol on the aircraft, contributed significantly to this behaviour. This is why, as a family-friendly airline flying millions of people on holiday every year, Jet2.com is calling for measures to better control the sale and consumption of alcohol purchased at airports.

“I would like to pay tribute to both our crew and the police for the way they handled this incident. I can assure customers that as a family-friendly airline we will not under any circumstances tolerate this behaviour, and Ms Jagdev has been banned from flying with Jet2.com for life.”