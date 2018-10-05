Appeal for evidence after Derbyshire horror crash

Police have issued an appeal for dash cam footage following fatal collision in Derbyshire.

A man has tragically died after being hit by a car on Dale Road in the Ockbrook area of Derby last night.

At around 10.05pm on Thursday, October 4, police were called to reports of a black Jaguar colliding with a pedestrian. A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place overnight but have now been lifted.

Police are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who drove on Dale Road around the time of the accident with dash cam footage.

If you have information which may assist with enquiries, call 101 and quote the reference number 18000477005and address any correspondence to DC Darren Parkin.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.