The emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle collision near Ilkeston.

Firefighters from Ilkeston arrived at the scene, on Derby Road in Sandiacre, at around 6.18pm yesterday evening.

Three vehicles were involved in the smash, with one left on its roof.

Crews made the vehicles safe before leaving the scene.

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.