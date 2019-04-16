Can you assist police?

Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 13 people

Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes in Derbyshire.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call police on 101.

1. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft

2. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft

3. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft

4. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Criminal damage

