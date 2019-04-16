Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these 13 people
Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes in Derbyshire.
Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call police on 101.
1. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft
On April 8, a man took a bike left in the foyer of a supermarket on Bridgemount, Whaley Bridge. Ref no: 19000178711.
2. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft
On April 3, a man walked into a supermarket on Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, and took items before leaving without paying. Ref no: 19000169887.
3. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Theft
On March 28, two men on Harthill Road, Stenson Fields, see a parcel in bushes. One man makes a phone call and a third man arrives in a van, puts the parcel in the van and drives off. Ref no: 19000158339.
4. ALLEGED OFFENCE\: Criminal damage
On March 30, a man let off a fire extinguisher in the service station forecourt on Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, and its shop. He then left in his taxi. Ref no: 19000160916.
