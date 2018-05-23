CCTV images released in relation to knifepoint robbery

Police hunting robbers who held a man at knifepoint in Long Eaton have released CCTV pictures.

Sometime between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Saturday, April 14, a 26-year-old man was walking along North Road when three men started following him.

They assaulted him and produced a small knife, stealing his bag. He suffered cuts to his arm and leg and facial swelling.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Jodi Wood on 101, quoting reference 18000168338

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.