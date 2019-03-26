Champagne thief is given a chance after he struck at an Asda store in Chesterfield

A thief has been given a chance by magistrates after he was caught stealing Champagne from an Asda store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 20 how Ian Craig, 47, of Green Farm Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, was spotted by the Asda store manager taking Champagne and leaving the store at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The defendant was seen by the store manager taking bottles of Champagne and leaving the store and he was followed and detained.

“The stolen items were recovered and the police were called and the defendant was arrested.”

Craig pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol after the incident on March 19.

He also admitted failing to comply with a community order which had previously been imposed for two burglary offences.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said he accepts he stole two bottles of Champagne but he claims had already entered the store with other previously purchased bottles of Champagne.

The defendant has struggled to comply with a community order, according to Mr Sowter, because he does not read or write and he struggles with correspondence.

Mr Sowter also claimed that Craig has been a victim of abuse and he has been assaulted and is often exploited by people who have taken his benefits.

Magistrates fined Craig £50 for the breach of the community order and he received a 12 month conditional discharge for the theft and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

He was warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the Champagne theft along with any new crime.