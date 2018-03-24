Charity car washes in Derbyshire to help firefighter given just four weeks to live

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is holding charity car washes across the county this weekend to help a young man who has been given just four weeks to live.

On-call firefighter Stefan Hawcroft, 29, of Dronfield, was recently diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Stefan Hawcroft, 29.

A private clinic based in Germany can provide Stefan with treatment and his family and friends have set up THIS GOFUNDME PAGE to try and raise enough funds to get Stefan the treatment he needs.

In order to help out with the fundraising, stations from across the county will be hosting charity car washes this weekend.

All proceeds will go to support Stefan and the cost of his pioneering treatment in Germany.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Make sure you come along and show your support and drive away in a sparkling clean motor."

READ MORE: Fundraising appeal for brave Derbyshire firefighter who has 'four weeks to live'



Where are the charity car washes being held?

Buxton (Morrisons, 10 Bakewell Road, Buxton, SK17 9TB) - 10am-2pm (Saturday 24 and Sunday 25)

Hathersage Fire Station (Memorial Hall Road, Hathersage, S32 1DU) - 12pm-2pm (Sunday 25)

Chesterfield Fire Station (Spire Walk Business Park, Braidwood Way, Chesterfield, S40 2WH) - 10am-2pm (Sunday 25)

Ilkeston Fire Station (Derby Road, Ilkeston, DE7 5EZ) - 10am-4pm (Saturday 24)

Glossop Fire Station (Whitfield Park, Glossop, SK13 8LG) - 11am-2pm (Sunday 25)

Bakewell Fire Station (Buxton Road, Bakewell, DE45 1DA) - 12pm-3pm (Sunday 25)

Chapel-en-le-Frith Fire Station (Thornbrook Road, Chapel en le Frith, SK23 0LX) - 10am-2pm (Saturday 24)

Whaley Bridge Fire Station (Beech Road, Whaley Bridge, SK23 7HP ) - time TBC (Sunday 25)

Bradwell Fire Station (Main Road, Bradwell, S33 9JG) 12pm-2pm (Sunday 25)

Staveley Fire Station (Crompton Road, Staveley, S43 3PG) - 10am-2pm (Saturday 24)

Dronfield Fire Station (Hallowes Lane, Dronfield, S18 1ST) - 10am-2pm (Sunday 25)

Clowne Fire Station (Cresswell Road, Clowne, S43 4LS) - 10am-12pm (Sunday 25)

Matlock Fire Station (Chesterfield Road, Matlock, DE4 3DQ) - 12pm-4pm (Sunday 25)

Kingsway Fire Station (Kingsway, Derby, DE22 3LY) - 2pm-4pm (Sunday 25)

Belper Fire Station (Matlock Road, Belper, DE56 1BE) - 10am-3pm (Sudnay 25)

Melbourne Fire Station (Castle Street, Melbourne, DE73 8DY) - 10am-2pm (Saturday 24)

Bolsover Fire Station (High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF) - 10am-3pm (Saturday 24)