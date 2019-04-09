Clouds expected to clear across East Midlands

Cloudy conditions are expected to clear on Tuesday morning (April 9) to welcome a "find day with large amounts of sunshine".

The Met Office's forecast for the East Midlands predicts that early cloud will dissipate and show sunny conditions, however temperatures will feel cool.

The Met Office's forecast for today and Wednesday said: "Some patchy cloud early on Tuesday, this quickly dissipating to give a fine day with large amounts of sunshine. However it will feel cool, with brisk easterly winds. Maximum temperature 12C.

"Some lighter winds on Tuesday night, dry and largely clear but turning cold with a risk of frost in rural areas. Minimum temperature 1C."

"A fine and dry day with variable cloud cover and occasional sunshine on Wednesday, turning cold overnight, with a risk of frost in any prolonged clear spell. Maximum temperature 11C."

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday adds: "Rather cloudy by daytime, and cold throughout, with overnight frosts.

"Largely dry on Thursday but some scattered showers thereafter, some possibly wintry with brisk easterly winds on Saturday."