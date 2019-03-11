Comic Relief 2019- Everything you need to know

Comic Relief is back this Friday, and will be broadcast live from 7pm-10pm on BBC1, 10PM-10:35pm on BBC2 and from 10:35pm-00:30am back on BBC1. As always, there will be several celebrities presenting the show including the likes of David Tennant and Joe Sugg. For more information and how you can donate click here https://www.comicrelief.com/

Also planned for the show is the longest ever Danceathon, where Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be attempting to dance non-stop for just over 24 hours. You can follow the danceathon live on Radio 2 from 6:30pm on Monday 11th March and it will also be streamed live on the red button ahead of the main Comic Relief show on 15th March.

Emma Willis will be presenting this years Red Nose Day, along with other celebrities.

Planned for the show include a much anticipated 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' sequel in which Hugh Grant will be starring.

There is currently a prize draw ongoing, which people are entering in the hope of winning "the best breakfast of all time, and the greatest prize Comic Relief has ever offered" - breakfast with David Attenbourough. Entry in to the draw costs £10. You can enter here - https://prizeathon.comicrelief.com/lite-ui/?controller=raffles

