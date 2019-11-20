A cash-strapped Derbyshire trolley-dash thief stole over £300 of goods from Tesco

A cash-strapped trolley-dash thief was caught with over £300 of goods at a Tesco Extra supermarket when she had been left without money after paying off a drug debt for her daughter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, November 19, how Lisa Jayne Bailey, 48, of Belle Vue Close, Brimington, Chesterfield, struck at Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on November 5.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “On November 5, just after 5pm, in the late afternoon in Chesterfield at a Tesco store, staff detained the defendant after she went down a travelator towards the exit with a trolley over-laden with goods valued at £319.19.

“There were various items of food, cosmetics and toiletries. She was challenged by staff and admitted she had not got a receipt and she had stolen them.”

Bailey told police she was mentally unwell after the loss of her mother and she had no money or food and she went to Tesco to steal the items.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Bailey has had mental health issues for some time and she has a daughter with a drug habit and a drug debt which the defendant helped to pay off and she was left with no money.

He added: “She paid off the debt and had no money for a considerable amount of time and she made the decision to steal the stuff.”

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Bailey to a nine month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a four week curfew with an electronic tag.

She was also made subject to a nine month exclusion order banning her from the Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.

Bailey must also pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.