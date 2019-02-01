Elderly woman found injured in Derbyshire street

A police cordon in Kirk Hallam has been set up after an elderly woman was found on the street with injuries.

The woman was found on Oliver Road, Kirk Hallam, at about 12.30am today, February 1, and it is understood that the injuries are not life threatening.

Derbyshire Police has set up the cordon to investigate how the woman got there, however officers do not believe there is anything suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports that an elderly lady had been found with injuries in Oliver Road, Kirk Hallam, in the early hours of this morning.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances but we do not believe there to be anything suspicious.

“The lady is now being cared for at hospital.”

It is understood access to Ladywood Primary School has been affected due to the cordon.

A post on the Spotted Ilkeston town Facebook page says: “Parents dropping kids at Ladywood will have to go the other way around.”

Nearby residents had spoken of their shock at seeing the elderly woman in the street.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I had a knock on the door to say that an elderly woman was on the floor injured and there was blood at around 12.30am but that’s all I know.”

Another resident said: ““I think police have been here since 12.30am. My son heard some shouting but I don’t know what’s happened.”