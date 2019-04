Police who stopped a new car on the M1 for speeding said the driver should take it back to the dealer as they issue a ticket.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ who stopped the car said: "Brand new car, had it a week.

The car.

"Averaged 91mph with us sat behind.

"Already on nine penalty points. Might be worth ringing the dealers see if they’ll take it back...totting up ban likely."