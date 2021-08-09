Man wanted by police after paint stripper thrown over car in Derbyshire street
Derbyshire police have released this image of a man they want to talk to after an incident of criminal damage.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:00 pm
Officers say the incident, in which paint stripper was thrown on a car, took place on Beech Avenue, Sandiacre, on August 1, and are asking residents if they know him.
A spokesperson said: “Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity, quoting reference number 21000431850.”