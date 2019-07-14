Missing Derbyshire woman found

Derbyshire police are appealing for information to trace missing woman Emma Priest, 35, from North Street, at Langley Mill.
Missing Derbyshire woman Emma Priest has been found.

Emma Priest, 35, went missing from her home in at Langley Mill on Friday (July 12).

Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.