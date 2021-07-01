Police appeal for phone footage after two fights in Derbyshire which could be linked

The first incident, which involved several youths, took place at Granby Park Recreation Ground, in Ilkeston, at around 8pm on Saturday, June 26.

Another fight, involving youths and adults, occurred later that night at around 9pm on Cotmanhay Road, near to the Premier Store and Sixty-Six Club, in Ilkeston.

Each incident resulted in minor injuries and police believe them both to be linked.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed or who has footage of either fight

Detectives investigating the two fights want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and particularly anyone who has a phone recording or photos of either incident.

Call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 1153-260621 for the Granby Park incident and reference 1255-260621 for the Cotmanhay Road incident and ask for PC 15057 Brown.

Alternatively, contact the force on Twitter, Facebook, or complete an online contact here.