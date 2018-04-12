Police appeal over missing 15-year-old Derbyshire girl

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old Derbyshire girl.

Sophie Tunnicliffe was last seen leaving the Bemrose School in Derby at the end of the school day on Tuesday.

Sophie Tunnicliffe

She didn't return to her home and hasn't made contact with her family since then.

Police are growing concerned for her welfare and want Sophie or anyone who knows where she is to get in touch urgently.

Sophie, who looks young for her age, is of thin build, about 4ft 12ins, with shoulder length brown hair.

She was wearing a red t-shirt, black coat, black tracksuit bottoms with writing down the leg, Nike trainers and a blue rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or has any information on her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident 676 of April 10.