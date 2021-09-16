Police bid to trace victim after violence in Derbyshire town

Officers say two men chased a third man off a bus just outside the Asda Petrol Station in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.

The bus is understood to have been the My15 Trent Barton service, which had travelled from Stapleford to Ilkeston.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The men began fighting in the street before running into the Asda store, where one of them allegedly picked up a jar and threatened to throw it at the victim.

Derbyshire police want to trace the victim of an alleged assault.

“When officers arrived, all three men had left the area, but two suspects were arrested in nearby Roberts Street.

“The men aged 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer. They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“The victim is understood to have left the area in a car belonging to a member of the public.

“Do you have information about this incident, that could help us track down the victim?

“Where you in the area that day – around 3.45pm on June 2 – and did you notice anything suspicious?

“If so, please contact PC Alexander Mee quoting reference number 21*304511.”

