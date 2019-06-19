The latest magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper cases

Recent Derby and Chesterfield magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper cases are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Mark Charles Peter Hayes, 45, of Rookery Close, Belper. Found guilty of being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person on Main Road, at Ripley. Fined £480 and must a £48 victim surcharge and £420 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Haydn McPherson, 23, of Ladywood Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Victoria Avenue, at Borrowash. Fined £247 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Benjamin peter Middleton, 35, of Grosvenor Avenue, Breaston, Derby. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Margaret Avenue, at Sandiacre. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Adam Marcus Bottomer, 31, of East Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in his blood exceeded a specified drug-drive limit. Fined £150. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Indicated a guilty plea to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Bikash Aryal, 28, of Meridian Close, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Mundy Street, at Heanor. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Charles Newland, 59, of Alfreton Road, Pye Bridge, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the B600, at Somercotes, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michael William Windsor, 51, of Peterway, Somercotes, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £306 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

Liam William Eyre, 25, of Normanton Road, Derby. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bunch of bananas, a newspaper, building blocks and a Sony neckband and headphones belonging to Tesco, at Ilkeston. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Richard david Edge, 41, of Bunting Close, Dale Abbey, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place on Bunting Close, at Dale Abbey, Ilkeston. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew David Bower, 38, of St John’s Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to four counts of entering a property as a trespasser, namely The Mohand Business Centre, at the former Long Eaton School, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, and stole property valued at £1,400, £250, £1,035, and £1,515. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of entering a property as a trespasser at the former Long Eaton School, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, and stole property valued at £1,420. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of entering a property as a trespasser at the former Long Eaton School, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, with intent to steal. Indicated a guilty plea to receiving stolen goods, namely an Apple Watch, on St John’s Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Committed to prison for 52 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Queen Street, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Peter Thomas Marshall, 28, of Watkinson Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person at Heanor by Facebook messenger which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 11, 2020, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Luke McGeown, 32, of Charles Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging doors valued at £500 on Corporation Road, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone valued at £260 at Corporation Road, at Ilkeston. Community order to last until June 11, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Anderson, of Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he allowed his dog to foul on land owned by Erewash Borough Council. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Philip Bell, 41, of High Street, Somercotes. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he abandoned a vehicle at Mill Yard Car Park, at Somercotes. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.

Jake Farnsworth, 23, of Melbourne Close, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Community order varied with 40 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Bowden, 34, of Mill Lane, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to ringing a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander John Milego, 43, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to visiting a property and contacting a specific person in Chesterfield which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed by Chesterfield magistrates’ court for two counts of breaching a restraining order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the restraining order including two counts of going to a specific address in Chesterfield which he was prohibited by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Michael Thomas Smalley, 26, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging two bedroom doors valued at £120. Must pay £120 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Dylan Richard Slezak, 47, of High Street, Loscoe. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in public at Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows belonging to Barclays Bank. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows at Betfred. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows at the Royal Breakfast. Must pay £100 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order which had been imposed for being drunk-and-disorderly in public. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which had been subject to the conditional discharge order of being drunk-and-disorderly. No separate penalty.

Assault

Kyron reece Russell, 28, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Restraining order to last until June 13, 2020. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.