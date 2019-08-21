Unexploded World War II shell found in Derbyshire town

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a Derbyshire town after an unexploded World War II shell was found.

The shell was found in the garden of a property on Birchwood Avenue in Long Eaton.

Residents are being asked to remain in their homes

Police were called just after 3.20pm this afternoon and the Explosives Ordinance Division (bomb disposal unit) are now in attendance.

A cordon is in place around the property and local residents are being advised to remain in their houses until the shell has been dealt with. Local officers will provide an update once it is safe for the cordon to be removed and the road to be reopened.

