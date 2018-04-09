VIDEO: CCTV footage of missing Derbyshire man Trevor Needham released by police

Police have released CCTV of missing Codnor man Trevor Needham as they launch a new appeal for information on his whereabouts.

The footage shows Mr Needham walking through Darley Abbey Mills on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 4 – the day he went missing.

During the clip, several people are shown walking in the same area and it is those people police would like to speak to.

There is also a number of vehicles shown passing Mr Needham as he walks through. Officers want to trace the drivers of those vehicles, in particular those with dashcam footage.

Mr Needham, 68, was wearing black trousers, black steel toe cap boots and a green Mountain Warehouse jacket. He also had a dark blue/black rucksack with him.

He is about 6ft, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair and glasses.

Trevor Needham

If you or your vehicle are featured in this video clip – or if you can help the investigation in any way – call police on 101 and quote incident 549 of April 4.

Alternatively, freephone or text the Missing People charity on 116000.