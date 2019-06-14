WhatsApp user is caught with extreme illegal porn images including a horse and a dead cat on his phone

A WhatsApp group-user was caught by police with extreme pornographic images including a horse and a dead cat on his mobile phone.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during a trial on June 14 how Ali El-Aridi, 23, was found to have received a pornographic collage picture of images of a dead cat in various sexual acts with a man and a video of a horse involved in oral sex with a man.

Ali El-Aridi, 23, of Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, leaves Chesterfield magistrates' court on bail after he was found guilty of two counts of possessing extreme pornography including a horse and a dead cat.

Prosecuting solicitor Mark Fielding said: “The issue is whether he knew about them and stored them. There is case law that you can still commit the offence if you received solicited images or received images unsolicited and you still commit an offence if you store the items.”

El-Aridi’s phone was first checked by police after he was being investigated for stealing a sheep at Ladybower Reservoir, at Bamford, and for failing to ensure the sheep did not suffer.

The defendant, of Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to these two offences from August, 2020, but denied the two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Mr Fielding described that the collage picture with images of the dead cat included various sexual acts with a man and that the 30 second video footage of the horse involved oral sex with a man.

Ali El-Aridi, 23, of Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, leaves Chesterfield magistrates' court on bail after he was found guilty of two counts of possessing extreme pornography including a horse and a dead cat.

He explained the footage had been sent by a member of the defendant’s WhatsApp group and had been received by El-Aridi and had remained on his phone.

El-Aridi denied two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images on the grounds they had been sent by someone else as part of a WhatsApp group and he did not know they were on his phone and he claimed he had not seen them.

But Mr Fielding argued El-Aridi will have received a notification the images were coming in, and that there were repeated comments among the group - which he would have been alerted to.

Mr Fielding also claimed there was evidence the defendant had commented on the footage.

The court heard that the phone was obtained by police in August, 2018, and the footage had been sent out earlier in the month.

El-Aridi, a former security officer, handed over his phone to police after he was approached by police at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The court heard how the phone revealed a dialogue between the WhatsApp group after the images had been submitted.

Comments from the defendant included that he was finished with this group and that he was concerned about “nasty images” on his phone.

But El-Aridi claimed he had not seen the images or footage concerned and he had been commenting in general about normal pornography that had been circulated among the WhatsApp group.

He also denied knowing the images were on his phone.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

El-Aridi told the court: “If I had seen it I probably would have nightmares every day. It’s disgusting. I have animals and I have pets myself.”

However, magistrates found El-Aridi guilty of two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Mr Fielding, prosecuting, said El-Aridi had first come to the attention of police after he and others had gone to Ladybower Reservoir and taken a sheep from its flock and dragged it to his car and taken it to Sheffield before dumping the animal in a car park.

Magistrates opted to adjourn all matters to consider a probation service report before sentencing El-Aridi on June 18.

Defence solicitor Aaron Dinnes said the possession of the pornographic images was more a case of negligence and ignorance rather than for any sexual gratification.

El-Aridi was released on bail until his sentencing hearing.