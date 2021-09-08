Derbyshire police appeal after Jaguar and Fiesta crash
Witnesses to a two-car crash in Derbyshire are being asked to contact police.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:29 pm
Officers were called to reports of a collision on the roundabout where Fields Farm Road and Main Street meet in Long Eaton.
The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Jaguar XF and took place between 2pm and 2.20pm on Sunday, September 5.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – particularly drivers whose vehicles are fitted with dashcam.
Contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*518234.