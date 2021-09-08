Derbyshire police appeal after Jaguar and Fiesta crash

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the roundabout where Fields Farm Road and Main Street meet in Long Eaton.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Jaguar XF and took place between 2pm and 2.20pm on Sunday, September 5.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash between a Fiesta and a Jaguar in Derbyshire.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – particularly drivers whose vehicles are fitted with dashcam.