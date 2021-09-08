Derbyshire police appeal after Jaguar and Fiesta crash

Witnesses to a two-car crash in Derbyshire are being asked to contact police.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:29 pm

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the roundabout where Fields Farm Road and Main Street meet in Long Eaton.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Jaguar XF and took place between 2pm and 2.20pm on Sunday, September 5.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – particularly drivers whose vehicles are fitted with dashcam.

Contact Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 21*518234.