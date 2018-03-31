Distressed drink-driver who was twice the legal-limit crashed into a wall

A troubled man was caught over twice the legal drink-drive limit after he had crashed into a wall.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Luke Cameron, 37, of Hickinwood Lane, Clowne, had been boozing before he decided to visit his former partner and was involved in a collision on High Street, at Whitwell.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the defendant crashed into a wall and the airbag had deployed.

She added: “He said he had been drinking beer and spirits from 3pm that afternoon and he got home and decided to visit his partner in Whitwell and collided with a wall and a gas box.”

Cameron registered 90microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on March 11.

Kirsty Sargent, defending, said Cameron has never properly addressed the breakdown of a previous marriage and he had been upset after the collapse of his latest relationship and he is dealing with other personal issues.

Magistrates fined Cameron £300 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.