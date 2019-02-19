Drug-addict shoplifter struck again just two weeks after her release from prison

A serial-shoplifting drug-addict has been given a chance after she struck again at a store just two weeks after she was released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Lianne Norman, 40, of Tunstall Way, Walton, Chesterfield, stole chocolates from a Spar store, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Staff saw her and saw her select chocolate and place it in her handbag and she was going around the shop and was seen exiting the store and the goods were recovered.”

Norman, who has previous convictions for theft, told police she could not recall the offence but admitted taking the sweets.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing the theft which happened on January 31 after she had been released from custody on January 15 in relation to three previous thefts.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the store involved is Norman’s dad’s store but she is a long-term drug addict and she is estranged from her father and she had gone to see him for help.

Mr Gittins added that Norman has been seriously ill and has been in hospital as a result of her drug abuse with a faulty heart valve, a heart murmur and sepsis.

The court heard how Norman had also been alarmed by a previous Derbyshire Times article which had outlined her heroin use and how she could die if she did not stop using drugs.

Mr Gittins said Norman has attended some probation appointments to get help and she has a stable address and there is a glimmer of hope for her.

Magistrates, who recognised Norman’s criminal record includes many thefts, opted to sentence her to a six-month conditional discharge.

However, they warned the defendant that if she commits any further offence she will be re-sentenced for the theft with any new crime.

Norman was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.